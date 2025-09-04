Our very own Ernesto is back with his "surefire prognostications" for the 2025 local football season.

After hitting the target of an .800 winning percentage squarely on the nose last year, Mr. Clark isn't one to sit on his laurels, so he's decided to make things a bit tougher this fall.

We're upping the weekly prognostications to include 25 games per week in 2025 - 22 games from the high school ranks, plus local college action with UMaine, Husson, and now the return of Maine Maritime Football to the Division III ranks.

Let us not waste any more of your time. Here is how Week 1 of local football action will play out, according to Mr. ESP himself...

- Ernesto’s Surefire Prognostications -

2025 Week 1 -

Thursday’s game:

John Bapst 24, Madison 6

Friday’s games:

Bangor 28, Deering 21

Edward Little 24, Mt. Blue 18

Fryeburg 26, Skowhegan 14

Lawrence 22, Brunswick 14

Cony 35, Messalonskee 28

Foxcroft 27, Hermon 14

Wells 30, Nokomis 18

Oceanside 28, Gardiner 20

Leavitt 27, Hampden 14

Mattanawcook 27, MCI 16

Brewer 24, Belfast 6

Spruce Mountain 20, Bucksport 14

Lake Region 27, Ellsworth 8

MDI 24, Houlton 7

Dexter 22, Washington Academy. 12

Old Orchard Beach 40, Orono 18

Saturday’s games:

Medomak Valley 28, Old Town 14

Winslow 27, Maranacook 12

Camden Hills 30, Waterville 18

Stearns 27, St. John Valley 7

Boothbay 22, Telstar 12

Saturday’s college games:

William @ Mary 28, Maine 27

Husson 31, Framingham State 14

Hartwick 35, Maine Maritime 14