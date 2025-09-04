Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football week 1 winners
Our very own Ernesto is back with his "surefire prognostications" for the 2025 local football season.
After hitting the target of an .800 winning percentage squarely on the nose last year, Mr. Clark isn't one to sit on his laurels, so he's decided to make things a bit tougher this fall.
We're upping the weekly prognostications to include 25 games per week in 2025 - 22 games from the high school ranks, plus local college action with UMaine, Husson, and now the return of Maine Maritime Football to the Division III ranks.
Let us not waste any more of your time. Here is how Week 1 of local football action will play out, according to Mr. ESP himself...
- Ernesto’s Surefire Prognostications -
2025 Week 1 -
Thursday’s game:
John Bapst 24, Madison 6
Friday’s games:
Bangor 28, Deering 21
Edward Little 24, Mt. Blue 18
Fryeburg 26, Skowhegan 14
Lawrence 22, Brunswick 14
Cony 35, Messalonskee 28
Foxcroft 27, Hermon 14
Wells 30, Nokomis 18
Oceanside 28, Gardiner 20
Leavitt 27, Hampden 14
Mattanawcook 27, MCI 16
Brewer 24, Belfast 6
Spruce Mountain 20, Bucksport 14
Lake Region 27, Ellsworth 8
MDI 24, Houlton 7
Dexter 22, Washington Academy. 12
Old Orchard Beach 40, Orono 18
Saturday’s games:
Medomak Valley 28, Old Town 14
Winslow 27, Maranacook 12
Camden Hills 30, Waterville 18
Stearns 27, St. John Valley 7
Boothbay 22, Telstar 12
Saturday’s college games:
William @ Mary 28, Maine 27
Husson 31, Framingham State 14
Hartwick 35, Maine Maritime 14