Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football week 2 winners
Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications returned with a splash last week to kick things off in the fall of 2025.
An .800 winning percentage has been the stated goal for as long as the segment has run, and that's right where Mr. ESP was at in Week 1, hitting correctly on 21-of-25 picks to easily cruise to an .840 mark for the week.
Just like the Packers last night, it's time for Ernesto to build on a strong Week 1 with an equally impressive Week 2 showing. Here's who he's got winning on the gridiron this weekend around the state...
Last week: 21-4 (.840)
Season: 21-4 (.840)
High school -
Thursday’s game:
John Bapst 28, at MCI 14
Friday’s games:
At Thornton Academy 28, Bangor 16
At Lawrence 30, Skowhegan 12
Wells 30, at Hermon 20
Gardiner 22, at Old Town 20
At Cony 35, Brunswick 12
Foxcroft Academy 27, at Oceanside 14
At Hampden Academy 20, Brewer 19
Medomak Valley 27, at Freeport 26
Winslow 30, at Belfast 6
Mattanawcook Academy 23, at Maranacook 14
Lisbon 20, at Madison 6
Lake Region 22, at MDI 20
Spruce Mountain 30, at Waterville 8
At Ellsworth 22, Houlton 12
At Bucksport 14, Washington Academy 13
At Orono 35, Stearns 28
Old Orchard Beach 30, at Boothbay 6
Saturday’s games:
At Nokomis 24, York 20
At Camden Hills 30, Mount Ararat 28
Traip Academy 18, Mount View 14
At Dexter 28, St. John Valley 12
College -
Saturday’s games:
At Maine 35, Stonehill 17
At Springfield 28, Husson 14
At Norwich 33, Maine Maritime 7