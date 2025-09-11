Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications returned with a splash last week to kick things off in the fall of 2025.

An .800 winning percentage has been the stated goal for as long as the segment has run, and that's right where Mr. ESP was at in Week 1, hitting correctly on 21-of-25 picks to easily cruise to an .840 mark for the week.

Just like the Packers last night, it's time for Ernesto to build on a strong Week 1 with an equally impressive Week 2 showing. Here's who he's got winning on the gridiron this weekend around the state...

Last week: 21-4 (.840)

Season: 21-4 (.840)

High school -

Thursday’s game:

John Bapst 28, at MCI 14

Friday’s games:

At Thornton Academy 28, Bangor 16

At Lawrence 30, Skowhegan 12

Wells 30, at Hermon 20

Gardiner 22, at Old Town 20

At Cony 35, Brunswick 12

Foxcroft Academy 27, at Oceanside 14

At Hampden Academy 20, Brewer 19

Medomak Valley 27, at Freeport 26

Winslow 30, at Belfast 6

Mattanawcook Academy 23, at Maranacook 14

Lisbon 20, at Madison 6

Lake Region 22, at MDI 20

Spruce Mountain 30, at Waterville 8

At Ellsworth 22, Houlton 12

At Bucksport 14, Washington Academy 13

At Orono 35, Stearns 28

Old Orchard Beach 30, at Boothbay 6

Saturday’s games:

At Nokomis 24, York 20

At Camden Hills 30, Mount Ararat 28

Traip Academy 18, Mount View 14

At Dexter 28, St. John Valley 12

College -

Saturday’s games:

At Maine 35, Stonehill 17

At Springfield 28, Husson 14

At Norwich 33, Maine Maritime 7