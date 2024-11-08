Ernie Clark picks local/H.S. football winners for the weekend
Last week: 20-5 (.800)
Season: 150-35 (.811)
Class A North semifinals -
#2 Lewiston 20, #3 Bangor 14
#1 Portland 27, #4 Windham 16
Class A South semifinals -
#2 Bonny Eagle 22, #3 Noble 21
#1 Thornton Academy 28, #4 South Portland 16
Class B North semifinals -
#2 Cony 35, #3 Lawrence 28
#1 Falmouth 28, #5 Messalonskee 7
Class B South semifinals -
#2 Deering 24, #3 Massabesic 8
#1 Kennebunk 32, #4 Marshwood 18
Class C North semifinals -
#2 Medomak Valley 20, #3 Nokomis 14
#1 Hermon 28, #4 Oceanside 21
Class C South semifinals -
#3 Leavitt 14, #2 Cape Elizabeth 13
#1 Fryeburg Academy 26, #4 York 12
Class D North semifinals -
#3 John Bapst 24, #2 Winslow 23
#1 Foxcroft Academy 27, #5 Old Town 14
Class D South semifinals -
#2 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill 27, #3 Dirigo 22
#1 Wells 30, #5 Oak Hill 12
8-player large-school semifinals -
#2 Greely 26, #3 Lake Region 18
#4 Mount Ararat 30, #1 Camden Hills 28
North 8-player small-school final -
#1 Stearns 38, #2 Houlton 18
South 8-player small-school final -
#1 Old Orchard Beach 32, #3 Sacopee Valley 12
Colleges -
Maine 31, Bryant 17
Endicott 35, Husson 21