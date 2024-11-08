Ernie Clark picks local/H.S. football winners for the weekend

Photo Chris Popper

Last week: 20-5 (.800)

Season: 150-35 (.811)

 

Class A North semifinals -

#2 Lewiston 20, #3 Bangor 14

#1 Portland 27, #4 Windham 16

Class A South semifinals - 

#2 Bonny Eagle 22, #3 Noble 21

#1 Thornton Academy 28, #4 South Portland 16

Class B North semifinals -

#2 Cony 35, #3 Lawrence 28

#1 Falmouth 28, #5 Messalonskee 7

Class B South semifinals -

#2 Deering 24, #3 Massabesic 8

#1 Kennebunk 32, #4 Marshwood 18

Class C North semifinals - 

#2 Medomak Valley 20, #3 Nokomis 14

#1 Hermon 28, #4 Oceanside 21

Class C South semifinals - 

#3 Leavitt 14, #2 Cape Elizabeth 13

#1 Fryeburg Academy 26, #4 York 12

Class D North semifinals - 

#3 John Bapst 24, #2 Winslow 23

#1 Foxcroft Academy 27, #5 Old Town 14

Class D South semifinals - 

#2 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill 27, #3 Dirigo 22

#1 Wells 30, #5 Oak Hill 12

8-player large-school semifinals -

#2 Greely 26, #3 Lake Region 18

#4 Mount Ararat 30, #1 Camden Hills 28

North 8-player small-school final - 

#1 Stearns 38, #2 Houlton 18

South 8-player small-school final - 

#1 Old Orchard Beach 32, #3 Sacopee Valley 12

Colleges - 

Maine 31, Bryant 17

Endicott 35, Husson 21

