Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football Week 2 winners

Fresh off a sparkling 18-2 opening week effort, Ernie Clark is back and riding a .900 winning percentage into this week's slate.

Here is who Ernesto has for this week's Surefire Prognostications:

Week 2 - 2024

Last week: 18-2 (.900)

Season: 18-2 (.900)

Thursday’s game -

11-player

Hampden Academy. 30, John Bapst 21 (game at UMaine)

Friday’s games -

11-player

At South Portland 24, Bangor 16

Messalonskee 32, at Hermon 21

At Oceanside 28, Foxcroft Academy 26

Winslow 34, at Madison 12

Old Town 30, at at MCI 14

At Mattanawcook Academy 20, Belfast 7

Falmouth 21, at Skowhegan 20

At Cony 28, Lawrence 21

8-player

At Orono 35, MDI 28

At Bucksport 24, Houlton 18

At Stearns 32, Dexter 6

Ellsworth 18, At Boothbay 16

At Washington Academy. 12, Valley Mustangs 6

Saturday’s games -

11-player

Salem (Mass.) 30, At Brewer 12

Medomak Valley 22, at Nokomis 21

8-player

At Camden Hills 26, Yarmouth 8

Spruce Mountain 22, At. Mount View 6

Colleges (Saturday) -

Monmouth 27, Maine 24

Springfield 31, Husson 21