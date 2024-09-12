Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football Week 2 winners
Fresh off a sparkling 18-2 opening week effort, Ernie Clark is back and riding a .900 winning percentage into this week's slate.
Here is who Ernesto has for this week's Surefire Prognostications:
Week 2 - 2024
Last week: 18-2 (.900)
Season: 18-2 (.900)
Thursday’s game -
11-player
Hampden Academy. 30, John Bapst 21 (game at UMaine)
Friday’s games -
11-player
At South Portland 24, Bangor 16
Messalonskee 32, at Hermon 21
At Oceanside 28, Foxcroft Academy 26
Winslow 34, at Madison 12
Old Town 30, at at MCI 14
At Mattanawcook Academy 20, Belfast 7
Falmouth 21, at Skowhegan 20
At Cony 28, Lawrence 21
8-player
At Orono 35, MDI 28
At Bucksport 24, Houlton 18
At Stearns 32, Dexter 6
Ellsworth 18, At Boothbay 16
At Washington Academy. 12, Valley Mustangs 6
Saturday’s games -
11-player
Salem (Mass.) 30, At Brewer 12
Medomak Valley 22, at Nokomis 21
8-player
At Camden Hills 26, Yarmouth 8
Spruce Mountain 22, At. Mount View 6
Colleges (Saturday) -
Monmouth 27, Maine 24
Springfield 31, Husson 21