Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football Week 3 winners

Ernesto's early season prognostications have certainly been surefire as Ernie is off to a sizzling 35-5 start through two weeks after going 17-3 across last week's contests.

Here is who Ernie is putting in the win column this weekend...

Last week: 17-3 (.850)

Season: 35-5 (.875)

Thursday’s game -

John Bapst 20, MCI 14

Friday’s games -

Lewiston 24, Bangor 22

Lawrence 28, Skowhegan 7

Medomak Valley 32, Brewer 12

Hermon 24, Hampden Academy 23

York 28, Oceanside 27

Belfast 12, Madison 6

Old Town 20, Mattanawcook Academy 12

8-player football

MDI 32, Yarmouth 8

Orono 35, Mt. Ararat 20

Ellsworth 24, Mount View 7

Houlton 28, Washington Academy 12

Stearns 32, Greely 14

Saturday’s games -

Gardiner 20, Nokomis 16

Foxcroft 32, Winslow 21

8-player football

Camden Hills 30, Waterville 6

Telstar 30, Bucksport 22

Old Orchard Beach 30, Dexter 6

Spruce Mountain 30, Valley Mustangs 6

College

Merrimack 27, Maine 24