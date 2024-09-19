Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football Week 3 winners
Ernesto's early season prognostications have certainly been surefire as Ernie is off to a sizzling 35-5 start through two weeks after going 17-3 across last week's contests.
Here is who Ernie is putting in the win column this weekend...
Last week: 17-3 (.850)
Season: 35-5 (.875)
Thursday’s game -
John Bapst 20, MCI 14
Friday’s games -
Lewiston 24, Bangor 22
Lawrence 28, Skowhegan 7
Medomak Valley 32, Brewer 12
Hermon 24, Hampden Academy 23
York 28, Oceanside 27
Belfast 12, Madison 6
Old Town 20, Mattanawcook Academy 12
8-player football
MDI 32, Yarmouth 8
Orono 35, Mt. Ararat 20
Ellsworth 24, Mount View 7
Houlton 28, Washington Academy 12
Stearns 32, Greely 14
Saturday’s games -
Gardiner 20, Nokomis 16
Foxcroft 32, Winslow 21
8-player football
Camden Hills 30, Waterville 6
Telstar 30, Bucksport 22
Old Orchard Beach 30, Dexter 6
Spruce Mountain 30, Valley Mustangs 6
College
Merrimack 27, Maine 24