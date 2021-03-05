Fans In The Stands! Gov. Mills Announces Reopening Plan

It's almost time for sports fans to return to some of their favorite in-state venues. Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday the economic reopening plan for the state of Maine, which included expanded limitations to both indoor and outdoor gathering capacities.

Starting March 26, indoor gatherings will be expanded to 50 percent space capacity, followed by a jump to 75 percent capacity on May 24.

Outdoor gathering limits are set to expand to 75 percent capacity on March 26 and 100 percent capacity on May 24.

What does this mean for sports fans and their ability to get out and enjoy some of the best action the state has to offer? Well, it provides the potential for crowds up to 6314 at University of Maine home football games on Apr. 3 and Apr. 17.

It also means the Portland Sea Dogs will have fans in the stands from their home opener on May 4 throughout the season. For the first three weeks of the season, a crowd of roughly 5526 will be able to attend games at Hadlock Field, before outdoor gatherings expand to full capacity on 5/24.

The plan also sets up the potential for fans to return to high school football games in the fall, and serves as a basis for what crowds may look like next winter at Alfond Arena and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.