UMaine Field Hockey Coach, Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show.

Coach Babineau talked about last weekend's games against #8 Boston College and then against Indiana.

She also previewed this weekend's games against Quinnipiac on Friday, September 5th and Stonehill on Sunday, September 7th.

The Quinnipiac game will take place at 3 p.m. on the 5th and the game against Stonehill College takes place at 1 p.m. on Sunday the 7th. In the event you can't get up to the University of Maine to root on the Black Bears, both games will be broadcast on ESPN+

