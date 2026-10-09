The #6 Quinnipiac Bobcats edged the University of Maine Men's Hockey Team 2-1 in the home opener for the Black Bears on Friday, October 9th

Maine took an early 1-0 lead on a power play goal by Lee Parks, assisted by William Gerrior and Max Scott with just 2:39 gone in the 1st Period. It was Parks' 2nd goal of the season.

But Quinnipiac answered 2:10 later, when Mason Marcellus scored, assisted by Ethan Wyttenbach and Elliott Groenewold.

Quinnipiac took the lead midway through the 1st Period when Wyttenbach scored with 9:38 left to play, assisted by Jan Golicic and Matthew Lansing.

That was all the scoring, as neither team scored in the 2nd or 3rd Periods.

Maine was 1-6 on the power play, while Quinnipiac was 0-2.

Albin Boija was in net for Maine, and had 20 saves. Christian Kirsch was in net Quinnipiac and had 33 saves.

Maine outshot Quinnipiac 34-22.

Quinnipiac is now 3-0-0 while Maine is 1-2-0.

The two teams will meet on Saturday night, October 10th with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shield and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

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