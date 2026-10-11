The Maine Men's Hockey Team made a statement Saturday night, handing #6 Quinnipiac their 1st loss of the season, winning 5-3 at the Alfond Arena.

It was a back and forth affair in the 1st Period, with the score tied 2-2.

Maine scored 1st, with 7:42 gone in the 1st Period, on Loic Usereau's 1st goal of the season, assisted by Max Scott and William Gerrior.

Quinnipiac answered 1:13 later, with a goal by Jack Stockfish assisted by Antonin Verreault and Dylan Edwards.

After Quinnipiac's Alex Kostov was assessed a 5-minute major for charging and game misconduct, Maine went on the power play. Samuel Alfano scored his 1st goal. The Arizona State transfer was assisted by Max Scott and Lukas Peterson and Maine led 2-1.

But 2:28 later the game was tied when Jan Golicic scored, assisted by Ethan Wyttenbach and Dylan Edwards.

The Bobcats took a 3-2 lead when Mason Marcellus scored with 1:04 gone in the 2nd Period. He was assisted by Wyttenbach and Andrew Strathmann.

Maine tied the game when Isa Parekh scored his 2nd goal of the season 2:20 later. He was assisted by Owen Fowler and Lee Parks.

Maine took the lead for good with 6:07 gone in the 2nd Period. Lee Parks scored his team-leading 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Gerrior and Scott.

Maine led 4-3 at the end of the 2nd Period.

The Black Bears scored an insurance goal with 1:49 left to play in the game, when Sully Scholle scored his 1st goal of the season, on a power play, assisted by Owen Fowler. It was an empty-netter.

Maine outshot Quinnipiac 29-23. The Black Bears were 2-3 on the power play while Quinnipiac was 0-2.

Albin Boija was in goal for Maine and had 20 saves.

Quinnipiac is now 3-1-0. Maine is 2-2-0. The Black Bears are off next weekend and return to the ice on October 23rd and 24th when they will host the Colgate Raiders. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and pre-game starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.