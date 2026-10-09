The Maine Women's Hockey Team was shutout by the #3 Minnesota Gophers 4-0 on Friday night, October 9th in Minneapolis.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Period, but Minnesota scored twice in the 2nd Period and 3rd Period to come away with the 4-0 win.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play while Minnesota was 1-2.

The Black Bears were outshot 43-25

Kiia Lathtinen had 39 saves in goal for Maine.

Minnesota is now 3-0-0 while Maine is 1-4-0.

The Black Bears return to the ice on Saturday, January 10th when they will play Bemidji State with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.

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