The Maine Men's Hockey Team dropped in the October 5th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll after going 1-1 at Holy Cross in the opening weekend of the season.

The Black Bears who were ranked 31st with 9 points dropped to become tied for 32nd with just 1 point.

Maine will host #6 Quinnipiac in an early test for the Black Bears this weekend. If you can't be at the Alfond to root on the Black Bears you can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame each night starting at 6:30 p.m. with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

The October 5th USCHO Poll is

Denver (39 1st place votes) 2-0-0 980 points 1 last week Michigan (6 1st place votes) 2-0-0 936 points 2 last week Michigan State (5 1st place votes) 0-0-0 837 points 3 last week North Dakota 0-0-0 844 points 4 last week Minnesota Duluth 2-0-0 775 points 5 last week Quinnipiac 2-0-0 757 points 7 last week Wisconsin 2-0-0 693 points 6 last week Western Michigan 0-0-0 651 8 last week Providence 0-0-0 579 points 9 last week Dartmouth 0-0-0 466 points 11 last week Boston College 0-0-0 406 points 12 last week Michigan Tech 2-0-0 348 points 19 last week Cornell 0-0-0 338 points 13 last week Boston University 2-0-0 329 points 16 last week Colorado College 2-0-0 328 points Not Ranked last week Connecticut 0-0-0 268 15 last week Penn State 0-0-0 203 17 last week Massachusetts 0-2-0 193 points 10 last week Minnesota State 0-0-0 167 points 18 last week Minnesota 0-2-0 136 points 14 last week

Others receiving votes included

Augustana 37 points

Merrimack 37 points

Ohio State 36 points

St. Thomas 25 points

Bentley 23 points

Bowling Green 16 points

Miami 11 points

Northeastern 9 points

Clarkson 7 points

Sacred Heart 3 points

Brown 1 point

Maine 1 point

Omaha 1 point

Union 1 point