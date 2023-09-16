Field Hockey Scores – Friday, September 15

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 15th.

Belfast 7 Mount View 0

Cheverus 4 Gorham 0

Cony 8 MCI 0

Freeport 2 Lake Region 0

Gardiner 4 Oceanside 0

Hall-Dale 6 Telstar 0

John Bapst 3 Mattananawcook Academy 1

Morse 6 Lincoln Academy 1

Poland 1 Fryeburg 0

Scarborough 6 Thornton Academy 1

Spruce Mountain 8 Lisbon 0

Wells 7 Traip Academy 0

Winthrop 4 Dirigo 2

Dirigo Spruce Mountain no score reported

