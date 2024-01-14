Former Black Bear Jeremy Swayman Selected to 1st All-Star Game

Congratulations to former Maine Black Bear, and now Boston Bruin, Jeremy Swayman who was selected to play in his 1st All-Star Game.

Swayman has played in 22 games for the Bruins this season, going 11-3-7 with a 2.47 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. He has 2 shutouts.

In his 3 years as a Black Bear, Swayman played in 100 games and was 47-40-12 with a .927 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average with 4 shutouts.. As a junior in 2020, Swayman won the Micke Richter Award, as the best goaltender in Division 1. That season he was also named to the All-American 1st Team and well as earning the Hockey East Player of the Year and Hockey East 1st Team All-Star.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be played in Toronto on Saturday February 3rd. The game will be televised on ABC.