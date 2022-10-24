Former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Pena Named ALCS MVP Leads Astros into World Series [VIDEO]

Former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Pena had big shoes to fill with the Houston Astros! Entering his Rookie Season, he was tasked to replace All-Star Carlos Correa, who had signed with the Minnesota Twins as a free agent.

Sunday night, Pena hit a 3-run home run helping the Houston Astros to a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees to complete the 4-game sweep and put the Astros into the World Series! Pena was 6 of 17 in the American League Championship Series with 2 home runs and 2 doubles and 4 RBIs.

