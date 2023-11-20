Former Maine High School Girls Basketball Players Now Playing in Maine Universities and Colleges 2023-24
This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Girls Basketball players, now playing at 15 universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!
University of Maine
- Emmie Streams - Bangor, Freshman
- Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan, Sophomore
- Sarah Talon - Windham, Sophomore
Husson University
- Maci Beals - Southern Aroostook, Junior
- Lauren Cook - Calais, Junior
- Danielle Dow - MCI, Sophomore
- Sophia McVicar - Calais, Junior
- Trinity Montigny - Ellsworth, Senior
- Makaelyn Porter - Southern Aroostook, Senior
- Hannah Richards - Old Town, Junior
- Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon, Sophomore
- Camryn Neal - Hampden Academy , Sophomore
- Bailey Donovan - Hampden Academy, Graduate Student
- Callaway LePage - Skowhegan, Freshman
- Laela Martinez - Bangor, Sophomore
- Lacey Scanlon - John Bapst, Junior
Maine Maritime Academy
- Evelyn Dagan - GSA, Sophomore
- Sydney Loring - Old Town, Sophomore
University of Maine - Presque Isle
- Mollie Goodman - Katahdin, Sophomore
- Kourtney West - Fort Fairfield, Junior
- Camryn Ala - Fort Fairfield, Sophomore
- Emily Wheaton - Presque Isle - Graduate Student
- Alexis Ireland - Penbobscot Valley, Senior
- Oliva Gray - MDI, Sophomore
- Lindsay Hamilton - Carrabec, Freshman
- Laren Magno - Mt. Ararat, Junior
University of Maine - Farmington
- Alyssa McTyre - Dirigo, Freshman
- Maddy White - Medomak Valley, Senior
- Jalyn Stacey - Sacopee Valley, Junior
- Ruby McMinis - Wells, Sophomore
- Jaycie Stevens - Gardiner - Senior
- Grace Dwyer - Maranacook - Sophomore
- Jessica Dow - Thornton Academy, Freshman
- Mikayla Rioux - Winslow, Sophomore
- Jacqui Hamilton - Gorham, Senior
- Emily Sykes - Oceanside, Freshman
- Sarah Poli - Lawrence, Junior
- Melissa Mayo - Lake Region, Freshman
- Emily Small - Greely, Junio
Thomas
- Alizabeth Dumon - Lawrence, Freshman
- Emily Hagerty - Lawrence, Sophomore
- Jay Jordan - Ellsworth, Sophomore
- Charlene Butera - Deering, Senior
- Samantha Fortin- Gray-New Gloucester, Senior
- Bri Benecke - Messalonskee, Senior
- Holly Loring - Penobscot Valley, Freshman
- Elena Alderman - MDI, Sophomore
- Paige Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy, Sophomore
- Hannah Coolen - Mount View, Sophomore
- Jillian Pelletier - Leavitt, Freshman
- Chloe LaBree - Orono, Sophomore
- Kaya Loring - Penobscot Valley, Freshman
- Emily Parent - Messalonskee, Graduate Student
St. Joseph
- Maddie Russell - Southern Aroostook, Freshman
- Nina Howe - York, Senior
- Hannah Talon - Windham, Senior
- Logan Brown - Brunswick, Sophomore
- Brylee Bishop - Gorham, Sophomore
- Madison Lebel - Hermon, Sophomore
- Lindsay Fiorillo - Scarborough, Sophomore
- Grace Ramsdell - Wells, Sophomore
University of Southern Maine
- Emma Haskell - Hampden Academy, Sophomore
- Eliza Pattershall - Maranacook, Freshman
- Mackenzie Roderick - Erskine Academy, Sophomore
- Franny Ramadell - Wells, Senior
- Julia Kratzer - Cheverus, Sophomore
- Jade Smedberg -Oxford Hills, Junior
- Emma Stred - Erskine Academy, Freshman
- Gabby Green - Maranacook - Junior
- Tara Flanders - Windham, Senior
Bates
- Davina Kabantu - Portland, Senior
- Angel Huntsman - North Yarmouth Academy, Freshman
- Elsa Dualerio - Mt. Ararat - Sophomore
Bowdoin
- Abbie Quinn - Bangor, Freshman
Colby
- Caroline Smith - Freeport, Senior
UMaine Augusta
- Lillian Cox - Madawaska, Freshman
- Alicen Higgins - Lawrence, Freshman
- Holly Hunt - Monmouth Academy, Freshman
- Sage Fortin - Cony, Freshman
- Elizabeth Crommett - Lawrence, Freshman
- Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley - Sophomore
- Alisyn Alley - Stearns, Sophomore
- Kaeti Butterfield - Monmouth Academy, Sophomore
- Hailey Paquet - Madison - Sophomore
- Brianna Poulin - Lawrence, Freshman
- Arianna Alcide - Westbrook - Junior
Central Maine Community College
- Riley Hebler - Sanford, Freshman
- Molly Corbett - Oxford Hills, Freshman
- Aiwen Maiwen - Edward Little, Freshman
- Winnie LaRochelle - Rangeley Lakes, Sophomore
- Chantel Ouellette - Edward Little, Junior
University of New England
- Grace Boucher - Wells, Sophomore
- Anna Kingsbury - Oceanside, Sophomore
- Hannah Cook - Thornton Academy, Freshman
Southern Maine Community College
- Hope Butler - Oceanside, Senior
- Halle Tripp - Belfast, Freshman
- Jaylyn Bartolome - Sanford, Sophomore
- Jasmine Aloisio - Marshwood, Sophomore
- Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington, Freshman
- Kaitlyn Regan - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore
- Alyssa Howard - Gray-New Gloucester - Freshman
- Maddy York - Lincoln Academy, Junior
- Kaiyla Delisle - Greely, Sophomore
- Ember Hastings - Bonny Eagle, Freshman
- Hannah Thorsen - Traip Academy, Freshman
- Olivia Coachman - Edward Little, Freshman
Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP
