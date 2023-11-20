Former Maine High School Girls Basketball Players Now Playing in Maine Universities and Colleges 2023-24

This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Girls Basketball players, now playing at 15 universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!

University of Maine

Emmie Streams - Bangor, Freshman

Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan, Sophomore

Sarah Talon - Windham, Sophomore

Husson University

Maci Beals - Southern Aroostook, Junior

Lauren Cook - Calais, Junior

Danielle Dow - MCI, Sophomore

Sophia McVicar - Calais, Junior

Trinity Montigny - Ellsworth, Senior

Makaelyn Porter - Southern Aroostook, Senior

Hannah Richards - Old Town, Junior

Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon, Sophomore

Camryn Neal - Hampden Academy , Sophomore

Bailey Donovan - Hampden Academy, Graduate Student

Callaway LePage - Skowhegan, Freshman

Laela Martinez - Bangor, Sophomore

Lacey Scanlon - John Bapst, Junior

Maine Maritime Academy

Evelyn Dagan - GSA, Sophomore

Sydney Loring - Old Town, Sophomore

University of Maine - Presque Isle

Mollie Goodman - Katahdin, Sophomore

Kourtney West - Fort Fairfield, Junior

Camryn Ala - Fort Fairfield, Sophomore

Emily Wheaton - Presque Isle - Graduate Student

Alexis Ireland - Penbobscot Valley, Senior

Oliva Gray - MDI, Sophomore

Lindsay Hamilton - Carrabec, Freshman

Laren Magno - Mt. Ararat, Junior

University of Maine - Farmington

Alyssa McTyre - Dirigo, Freshman

Maddy White - Medomak Valley, Senior

Jalyn Stacey - Sacopee Valley, Junior

Ruby McMinis - Wells, Sophomore

Jaycie Stevens - Gardiner - Senior

Grace Dwyer - Maranacook - Sophomore

Jessica Dow - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Mikayla Rioux - Winslow, Sophomore

Jacqui Hamilton - Gorham, Senior

Emily Sykes - Oceanside, Freshman

Sarah Poli - Lawrence, Junior

Melissa Mayo - Lake Region, Freshman

Emily Small - Greely, Junio

Thomas

Alizabeth Dumon - Lawrence, Freshman

Emily Hagerty - Lawrence, Sophomore

Jay Jordan - Ellsworth, Sophomore

Charlene Butera - Deering, Senior

Samantha Fortin- Gray-New Gloucester, Senior

Bri Benecke - Messalonskee, Senior

Holly Loring - Penobscot Valley, Freshman

Elena Alderman - MDI, Sophomore

Paige Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy, Sophomore

Hannah Coolen - Mount View, Sophomore

Jillian Pelletier - Leavitt, Freshman

Chloe LaBree - Orono, Sophomore

Kaya Loring - Penobscot Valley, Freshman

Emily Parent - Messalonskee, Graduate Student

St. Joseph

Maddie Russell - Southern Aroostook, Freshman

Nina Howe - York, Senior

Hannah Talon - Windham, Senior

Logan Brown - Brunswick, Sophomore

Brylee Bishop - Gorham, Sophomore

Madison Lebel - Hermon, Sophomore

Lindsay Fiorillo - Scarborough, Sophomore

Grace Ramsdell - Wells, Sophomore

University of Southern Maine

Emma Haskell - Hampden Academy, Sophomore

Eliza Pattershall - Maranacook, Freshman

Mackenzie Roderick - Erskine Academy, Sophomore

Franny Ramadell - Wells, Senior

Julia Kratzer - Cheverus, Sophomore

Jade Smedberg -Oxford Hills, Junior

Emma Stred - Erskine Academy, Freshman

Gabby Green - Maranacook - Junior

Tara Flanders - Windham, Senior

Bates

Davina Kabantu - Portland, Senior

Angel Huntsman - North Yarmouth Academy, Freshman

Elsa Dualerio - Mt. Ararat - Sophomore

Bowdoin

Abbie Quinn - Bangor, Freshman

Colby

Caroline Smith - Freeport, Senior

UMaine Augusta

Lillian Cox - Madawaska, Freshman

Alicen Higgins - Lawrence, Freshman

Holly Hunt - Monmouth Academy, Freshman

Sage Fortin - Cony, Freshman

Elizabeth Crommett - Lawrence, Freshman

Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley - Sophomore

Alisyn Alley - Stearns, Sophomore

Kaeti Butterfield - Monmouth Academy, Sophomore

Kaeti Butterfield - Monmouth Academy, Senior

Hailey Paquet - Madison - Sophomore

Brianna Poulin - Lawrence, Freshman

Arianna Alcide - Westbrook - Junior

Central Maine Community College

Riley Hebler - Sanford, Freshman

Molly Corbett - Oxford Hills, Freshman

Aiwen Maiwen - Edward Little, Freshman

Winnie LaRochelle - Rangeley Lakes, Sophomore

Chantel Ouellette - Edward Little, Junior

University of New England

Grace Boucher - Wells, Sophomore

Anna Kingsbury - Oceanside, Sophomore

Hannah Cook - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Southern Maine Community College

Hope Butler - Oceanside, Senior

Halle Tripp - Belfast, Freshman

Jaylyn Bartolome - Sanford, Sophomore

Jasmine Aloisio - Marshwood, Sophomore

Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington, Freshman

Kaitlyn Regan - Bonny Eagle, Sophomore

Alyssa Howard - Gray-New Gloucester - Freshman

Maddy York - Lincoln Academy, Junior

Kaiyla Delisle - Greely, Sophomore

Ember Hastings - Bonny Eagle, Freshman

Hannah Thorsen - Traip Academy, Freshman

Olivia Coachman - Edward Little, Freshman

