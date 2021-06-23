Former MDI Trojan Giovanni McKenzie Attempting to Qualify for Jamaican Olympic Team

Giovanni McKenzie who graduated from MDI High School in 2017 is attempting to qualify for the Jamaican Track and Field Olympic Team that will compete in Tokyo beginning on July 23.

McKenzie is attempting to qualify in the triple jump. The qualifying event will be this Friday, June 25 at the National Stadium in St. Andrew Parish in Jamaica.

Photo Walter Churchill

While at MDI High School McKenzie was a member of the MDI Boy's Indoor Track Team that won the State Class B Championships in the 2016-17 season and finished 1st in the State in the Triple Jump with a distance of 42-08.

After graduating from Mount Desert Island High School, McKenzie attended Division 2 College Keiser Flagship University in West Palm Beach Florida.

This past season at Keiser Flagship University he earned All Sun Conference honors with a school record 14.26m triple jump (46-9.25).