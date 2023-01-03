Free Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire’s Clinic Saturday January 28

Want the best view of the game? Want to help ensure that High School Baseball and Softball Games can be played as scheduled? Then you should attend the FREE Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire's Clinic on Saturday, January 28th from 8:30 to 3 p.m. at the University of Maine.

There's a desperate need for umpires, and frankly, referees in all sports!

This program is open to anyone that currently umpires baseball or anyone who is interested in becoming an umpire! This course is FREE.

They will focus on

Proper plate positioning.mechanics/Wedge

Base work (2-man crew)

Calling pitches

Proper signaling.

Attendees need to bring

Umpire uniform if you have one, or clothes for running the bases and baseball activities.

Plate gear (Some can be provided if you don't have any)

Water bottles

The willingness to work to become a better umpire

Athletic cup (If you are borrowing plate gear)

Schedule and Topics

8:30 a.m. Meet at UMaine Baseball Lounge

Working with Coaches - UMane Baseball Coach Nick Derba

Plate and Base work - Classroom

Plate cage session - Hilling Pavilion

Live Scrimmage - Umpires will rotate through

3 p.m. - Estimated end of day.

Instructors include Troy Lare, Rob Curtis and Nick Derba.

To register please click HERE. You will then be contacted by email as a confirmation and then they will send pre-clinic information and updates.