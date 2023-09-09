Friday Night Football Scores – September 8th

Lightning played havoc with some Week 2 football games throughout the state, with some games being called early and other forced to resume on Saturday. Here are the scores of games completed on Friday night, September 8th.

Bishop Guertin 13 Scarborough 10 (suspended)

Bonny Eagle vs. Noble postponed until Saturday September 9

Bucksport 42 Houlton 40

Camden Hills 28 Greely 8

Cony 22 Skowhegan 0 (Suspended in 3rd Quarter- Final Score)

Deering 35 Mt. Blue 6

Dexter 20 Mattanawcook Academy 14

Ellsworth 54 Valley 24

Fryeburg 47 Westbrook 8 (3rd Quarter)

Hampden Academy 28 Brewer 0

Kennebunk 23 Massabesic 6

Lawrence 27 Falmouth 8

Leavitt 45 Cape Elizabeth 7

Lewiston 8 South Portland 0 (suspended to resume Saturday)

Marshwood 21 Biddeford 6 (suspended to resume Saturday)

Medomak Valley 32 Nokomis0

Messalonskee 35 Gardiner 0

MDI 44 Gray-New Gloucester 16

Morse 22 Brunswick 22 (8 minutes left in 3rd Quarter. Game to resume Saturday)

Mountain Valley 66 Lake Region 16

Oceanside 38 Hermon 24

Old Orchard Beach 54 Dirigo 0

Orono 30 Stearns 8

Oxford Hills 21 Thornton Academy 14

Poland 16 Old Town 0

Portland 40 Edward Little 6

Sanford 7 Dover 7

Waterville 24 Mt. Ararat 0

Wells at York moved to Saturday

Windham 28 Bangor 6 (Suspended in 3rd Quarter)

Winthrop 53 MCI 47 (Overtime)

Yarmouth 59 Spruce Mountain 14

