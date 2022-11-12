Friday Night November 11 Maine High School Football Scores

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the results of the Maine High School Football games played on Friday night, November 11th and schedule for Saturday November 12th. Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and well-done to those whose season has concluded.

Class A Semifinals

  • Oxford Hills 36 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Thornton Academy Sanford 8

Class B North Regional Final

  • Skowhegan 28 Falmouth 20

Class B South Regional Final

  • Portland 29 South Portland 20

Class C North Regional Final

  • Medomak Valley 40 Hermon 20

Class D Semifinal

  • Foxcroft Acdemy 32 Winthrop 0
  • Lisbon 28 Freeport 21

Saturday November 12 Schedule

8 Man Large School State Championship

  • Yarmouth vs. Waterville

8 Man Small School State Championship

  • Orono vs. Old Orchard Beach

Class S South Regional Final

  • #3 Cape Elizabeth vs. #1 Leavitt
