Friday Night November 11 Maine High School Football Scores
Here are the results of the Maine High School Football games played on Friday night, November 11th and schedule for Saturday November 12th. Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and well-done to those whose season has concluded.
Class A Semifinals
- Oxford Hills 36 Bonny Eagle 0
- Thornton Academy Sanford 8
Class B North Regional Final
- Skowhegan 28 Falmouth 20
Class B South Regional Final
- Portland 29 South Portland 20
Class C North Regional Final
- Medomak Valley 40 Hermon 20
Class D Semifinal
- Foxcroft Acdemy 32 Winthrop 0
- Lisbon 28 Freeport 21
Saturday November 12 Schedule
8 Man Large School State Championship
- Yarmouth vs. Waterville
8 Man Small School State Championship
- Orono vs. Old Orchard Beach
Class S South Regional Final
- #3 Cape Elizabeth vs. #1 Leavitt
