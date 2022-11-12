Friday Night November 11 Maine High School Football Scores

Here are the results of the Maine High School Football games played on Friday night, November 11th and schedule for Saturday November 12th. Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and well-done to those whose season has concluded.

Class A Semifinals

Oxford Hills 36 Bonny Eagle 0

Thornton Academy Sanford 8

Class B North Regional Final

Skowhegan 28 Falmouth 20

Class B South Regional Final

Portland 29 South Portland 20

Class C North Regional Final

Medomak Valley 40 Hermon 20

Class D Semifinal

Foxcroft Acdemy 32 Winthrop 0

Lisbon 28 Freeport 21

Saturday November 12 Schedule

8 Man Large School State Championship

Yarmouth vs. Waterville

8 Man Small School State Championship

Orono vs. Old Orchard Beach

Class S South Regional Final

#3 Cape Elizabeth vs. #1 Leavitt