Gabe Gifford Signs National Letter of Intent to Attend UMaine

It's great to see a local high school athlete to be able to follow their dreams! On Monday afternoon, November 14th Old Town High School Senior Gabe Gifford signed his National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Maine and play baseball for the Black Bears!

Last year for the Coyotes (according to Max Preps) Gifford threw 58.1 innings and was 6-1. He struck out 114 while just walking 20.

At the plate he hit .478 driving in 22 runs, while hitting 9 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs. He was 32-67 at the plate.