Gardiner Wins State Class B Golf Title, Haylock Wins Girl’s Title for 4th Consecutive Year.

The Gardiner Tigers Golf Team son the State Class B Golf Title on Saturday, October 12 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Gardiner's Jack Quinn won the individual Boy's Title with a 4 over 76. Leavitt's Jade Haylock won the individual Girl's Title with a 5 over 77. It was Haylock's 4th straight title!

Here are the Team Totals

Gardiner 347 Morse 359 Belfast 360 Yarmouth 361 York 364 Wells 367 Fryeburg Academy 72 Freeport 373 Lincoln Academy 374 Presque Isle 380 Caribou 381 Old Town 397

To see all the individual scores click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

Get our free mobile app