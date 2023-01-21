Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]
The Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational was held at Husson University on Saturday January 21st, featuring divers from Ellsworth, John Bapst, MDI and Bangor High Schools.
Here are the 6 dive results
Girls 1 meter
- Keira Spring - Junior, Ellsworth - 227.55
- Kaela Springer - Junior, Ellsworth - 205.05
- Stephanie Gualtieri - Freshman, John Bapst - 142.05
- Fiona St. Germain - Sophomore, MDI - 108.75
- Isabelle Byer - Freshman, MDI - 103.70
- Meri Rainford - Sophomre - MDI 74.85
Boys 1 meter
- Graeme O'Neal, Junior, Bangor - 101.20
- Matt Morin - Junior, Bangor - 81.05