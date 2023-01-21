Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]

The Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational was held at Husson University on Saturday January 21st, featuring divers from Ellsworth, John Bapst, MDI and Bangor High Schools.

Here are the 6 dive results

Girls 1 meter

Keira Spring - Junior, Ellsworth - 227.55 Kaela Springer - Junior, Ellsworth - 205.05 Stephanie Gualtieri - Freshman, John Bapst - 142.05 Fiona St. Germain - Sophomore, MDI - 108.75 Isabelle Byer - Freshman, MDI - 103.70 Meri Rainford - Sophomre - MDI 74.85

Boys 1 meter