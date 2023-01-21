Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]

Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]

Photo EHS Athletics

The Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational was held at Husson University on Saturday January 21st, featuring divers from Ellsworth, John Bapst, MDI and Bangor High Schools.

Here are the 6 dive results

Girls 1 meter 

  1. Keira Spring - Junior, Ellsworth  - 227.55
  2. Kaela Springer - Junior, Ellsworth - 205.05
  3. Stephanie Gualtieri - Freshman, John Bapst - 142.05
  4. Fiona St. Germain - Sophomore, MDI - 108.75
  5. Isabelle Byer - Freshman, MDI - 103.70
  6. Meri Rainford - Sophomre - MDI 74.85

Boys 1 meter

  1. Graeme O'Neal, Junior, Bangor - 101.20
  2. Matt Morin - Junior, Bangor - 81.05
Categories: Articles, High School Sports, High School Swimming
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket