Golf Score – Nokomis 177 Lawrence 197

The Nokomis Warriors Golf Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 14 at Fogg Brook Resort in Palmyra 177-197. Nokomis' SJ Welch was the medalist with a low round of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis - 177

SJ Welch 40

Alex Grant 41

Daegan Trafton 46

Nathaniel Smestad 50

Hunter Goodblood 51

Owen Buck 54

Lawrence - 197

Caleb Luckern 45

Matt Quigley 47

Liz Holden 52

Ryan Brown 53

Zack Hill 59

Anderson Buck 62

Nokomis is now 8-1 on the season and Lawrence is 1-7.

Thanks to Matt Brown for the results.

