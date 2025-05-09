The George Stevens Academy Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams finished 1st at the meet held at Ellsworth High School on Thursday, May 8th.

In the Girls' Meet the Team Scores were

GSA - 113 Ellsworth 98 Piscataquis Community - 43 Washington Academy 24

To see all the individual Girls' Results click HERE.

The Boy's Team Results were

GSA - 118 Ellsworth - 97 Washington Academy - 75 Piscataquis Community - 37 Jonesport-Beals - 2

To see all the individual Boy's Results click HERE

Congratulations to all who participated. The following were multi-event winners.

Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth High School - 1600 Meter Run, 300 Meter Hurdles

Rowan Gagne - GSA - 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash

Thomas Coolidge - GSA - 800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run, Pole Vault

Benjamin Tate - Ellsworth High School - Shot Put, Discus Throw

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

