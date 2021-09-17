Hall-of-Fame, First Start, And Conference Play Begins

The Morning Morning Line has your Maine college sports updates to let you know what is happening this weekend at schools in the area.

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The UMaine Hall Of Fame Class of 2021 will be inducted tonight.

• Brittany Cheney – 3-time all-conference softball

• Aaron Dashiell – 2-time All-American football

• Gustav Nyquist – 2-time Hobey Baker finalist Hockey

• Riley Masters – 2-time All-American Track

• Rick Lashua – 2-time NCAA Regional all-tournament team Baseball

• Raffi Wolf – 2-time Olympian, women’s hockey

• Jack Cosgrove – all-time UMaine football wins leader

• 1998-99 women’s basketball team – first and only to win an NCAA tournament game

UMaine football is back home tomorrow with the first start of redshirt freshman quarterback Derek Robertson as the Bears take on Merrimack. Maine 0-2, Warriors 2-0.

>>>>head coach Nick Charlton discussed what Merrimack does well in his talk with the media Monday on the CAA conference call<<<<<<

UMaine Field Hockey also plays Merrimack, the 1-and-5 Bears host the Warriors at 3 this afternoon.

• Maine hosts Northeastern Sunday on campus in Orono at 1

UMaine soccer opens up the America East schedule Sunday at noon at Mahaney Diamond against UMBC

Husson University Athletics Headlines –

Husson football plays tonight at 6pm at the Winkin Complex against Dean

• Eagles 1-and-1

Husson men’s soccer is at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Sunday at noon

Husson women’s soccer is at Thomas College Sunday at 1pm in Waterville, in the conference season opener

Husson Field Hockey is at New England College tomorrow afternoon at 1 to open up their conference schedule.