Hampden 1-Hits Hermon Win 7-0

The Hampden Broncos beat the Hermon Hawks 7-0 on Monday, May 9th, in Hermon, in a game that was postponed from April 28th.

Collin Peckham went 6.0 innings for the Broncos, allowing just 1 hit, to Daniel England in the bottom of the 6th inning. Peckham struck out 6 and walked 1. TJ Llerena came on in the 7th and struck out 2.

Kaden Beloff blasted a home run for Hampden Academy to left field in the top of the 5th for the Bronco's final run.

Peckham helped his own cause, going 2-4 with a double and driving in 2 runs. Andrew Cote was 1-3 with a double and a run batted in. K.Wildman had a double and drove in a run. Llerena, Nikolas Bates, Hale Kam and Logan Burns all singled for the Broncos

Matt Philiips started for the Hawks and went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 7 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter. England pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 2 hits.

Hampden Academy is now 3-5 and will play at home against Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:15 p.m.

Hermon is now 4-2. They play at Nokomis in Newport on Tuesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)