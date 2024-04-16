Hampden Academy Baseball Beats Mt. Ararat 9-0 [PHOTOS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos Baseball Team beat the Mt. Ararat Eagles 9-0 to start the 2023-24 season on Tuesday afternoon, April 16th at Mike Bordick Field.

The Broncos scored 4 runs in the 1st, 3 runs in the 3rd inning and 1 run in the 2nd and 4th innings.

Hampden Academy outhit Mt. Ararat 13-2.

Colin Peckam started on the mound for the Broncos. He pitched 5.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits, striking out 7. He didn't walk a batter, to pick up the win. Kaysen Wildman came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Wildman was 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Peckham,. TJ Llerena, and Aidan Hulsey each had 2 hits, with Hulsey having a double. Andrew Cote, Garrett McLeod, Gavin Monyok, Zack McLaughlin and Rogan Lord each singled.

Stan Spooner started for the Eagles. He went 2.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Kaleb Hussey came on in relief and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1. Eligh Imrie pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Ethan Card and Luke McLaughlin each singled for Mt. Ararat.

Hampden Academy, 1-0 will travel to Brunswick to play the Brunswick Dragons on Friday, April 19th at 12 noon.

Mt. Ararat 0-1, will travel to Farmington to play Mt. Blue on Thursday, April 18th at 4 p.m.

