Hampden Academy Beats Brunswick 7-2

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat Brunswick 7-2 on the road on Friday afternoon, April 19th. The Broncos outhit the Dragons 10-3.

Kaysen Wildman started on the mound for the Broncos and pitched 5.0 innings, picking up the win. He allowed 2 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 9 and walked 1. Bodie Bishop pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run, striking out and walking 2.

Colin Peckham led the offense for Hampden Academy, going 3-4 at the plate, with a triple and driving in 4 runs. Zach McLaughlin was 2-3. Garrett McLeod, Aidan Hulsey and Rogan Lord each singled.

Billy Maxim started for Brunswick and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Wyatt Aceto pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.

Anthony Cooley has 2 doubles for Brunswick, driving in a run. Noah Gaghan had a single and drove in a run.

Hampden Academy is now 2-0. They play at Bangor on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Brunswick is 0-2. They play at Lincoln Academy on Monday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.