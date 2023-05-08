Hampden Academy Nips Bangor 6-5 with 1 Run in 7th

The Hampden Academy Broncos nipped Bangor 6-5 on Monday, May 8th rallying from a 5-2 deficit and scoring 3 runs in the 6th inning and the winning run in the 7th inning in Bangor.

Meg Delahanty was 3-4. She hit a triple in the 6th inning driving in 2 runs and a double in the 7th inning driving in the winning run. Catarina Facchini had 2 hits for the Broncos. Charlee Chute, Allee Wellman and Mariah Coon all singled for Hampden Academy. Coon drove in 2 runs.

Charlee Chute started in the circle for Hampden Academy. She went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 4. Catarina Facchini picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 3 innings and holding Bangor to just 1 hit. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

For Bangor, Cassidy Ireland had 2 hits and drove in a run. Casey Carter, Taylor Coombs and Emma Kennedy each singled.

Raegan Sprague started in the circle for Bangor. She went 6.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 5. Taylor Clark came on in relief, and retired the final 2 batters, walking 1.

Bangor is now 3-4. They will host Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 10th at 7 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 4-3. They play at Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

