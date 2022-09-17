Hampden Academy Snaps 13 Game Losing Streak with 35-6 Win Over MCI

Under interim head coach Ryan Grindle, the Hampden Academy Broncos snapped their 13 game losing streak Friday night, September 16th with a 35-6 win over the MCI Huskies in Pittsfield.

Hampden Academy Game Ball Recipients #20 Logan Burns #42 Captain Tyler Cofin, #19 QB Jack Johnson, #71 Wyatt "Panda" Newell #72 Captain Drew Crouse Photo HA Boys of Fall Hampden Academy Game Ball Recipients #20 Logan Burns #42 Captain Tyler Cofin, #19 QB Jack Johnson, #71 Wyatt "Panda" Newell #72 Captain Drew Crouse Photo HA Boys of Fall loading...

According to reports "Tyler Coffin led the Broncos with 3 touchdown runs with the help of Logan Burns. Dillon Bubar made several phenomenal catches and 1 touchdown adding to the total.

The defense not to be outdone had 3 interceptions, 2 by sophomore "Doe Doe" Cote and 1 by Gage Higgins that he returned for a "pick-6" touchdown. Other defensive players of note were Drew Crouse, Wyatt "Panda" Newell and Kaysen Wildman"

Hampden Academy Celebrates End of 13 game Losing Streak Photo HA Boys of Fall Hampden Academy Celebrates End of 13 game Losing Streak Photo HA Boys of Fall loading...

Hampden Academy is now 1-2 and will play at home against Oceanside on Friday, September 23rd at 7 p.m.

MCI is now 0-3. The Huskies will look for their 1st victory at Oak Hill on Saturday afternoon, September 24th at 1:30 p.m.

