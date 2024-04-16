Hampden Academy Softball Beats Mt. Ararat 14-4 [PHOTOS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos started the 2023-24 season with a 14-4 win over the Mt. Ararat Eagles on the turf at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hampden Academy received home runs from Meghan Delahanty and Kiera Gabric.

Unfortunately we don't have stats from the game, as the Broncos didn't use the GameChanger.

However, you can check out the photos from the game.

Hampden Academy - Mt. Ararat Softball April 16 The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Mt. Ararat Eagles 14-4 on Tuesday, April 16h in the team's opening game of the 2023-24 season. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Hampden Academy is now 1-0 and will play at Brunswick on Friday, April 19th at 12 noon.

Mt. Ararat, now 0-1 will host Mt. Blue at home on Thursday, April 18th at 2 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.