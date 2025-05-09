The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the MDI Trojans 2-1 on Friday night, May 9th as with 2 out Kaysen Wildman singled driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Colin Sullivan started on the mound for MDI, and went 6.2 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out 17 and walked 4. Spencer Grierson allowed the winning hit.

Jacob Kelly started on the mound for the Broncos. He went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 1. Nick Llerena picked up the win, pitching the final 2.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 3.

Bodie Bishop had 2 hits for Hampden Academy, going 2-3 with a double. Wildmen had 1 hit, the game-winner. Andrew Cote had a double.

Ashton O'Roak had a stolen base and Bishop was caught stealing.

For MDI Sullivan had 2 hits. Alex Roos had a single and Eli MacDonnell had a pair of singles. Sullivan swiped 2 bases and Mason LaPointe stole 1 base. Roos and MacDonnell were caught stealing.

MDI is 2-3. They will play at Hermon on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 5-3. They will play at Camden Hills on Monday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

