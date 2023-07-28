Hampden Junior Legion Riverhawks Fall to Capital Area Legion 10-0 Thursday

The Hampden Junior Legion Riverhawks fell to the Capital Area Junior Legion Baseball Team10-0 in the State Junior Legion Tournament in Augusta on Thursday, July 27th. The game was stopped after 6 innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The Capital Area team scored 4 runs in the 1st inning and added 2 runs in the 2nd, 5th and 6th innings.

Josh Lorenzo had Hampden's lone hit, a double in the 1st inning.

Nykson Moors started on the mound for Hampden and went 5 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 8 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 2.

Ethan Young recorded 2 outs in the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 1 before the game was stopped.

Hampden takes on Skowhegan today, July 28th at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will play the loser of the 10 a.m. game between Augusta and Trenton at 4 p.m.

