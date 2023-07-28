Hampden Riverdogs Senior Legion Team Stays Alive Beating Central Maine 6-2

The Hamden Riverdogs Senior Legion Baseball Team stayed alive in the Senior Legion Tournament in Augusta, beating Central Maine 6-2 on Friday afternoon.

Ethan Phelps pitched a complete game for Hampden. He allowed 8 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Andrew Cote had 2 hits, including a double, going 2-3. Collin Peckham had 2 hits, going 2-4 and drove in a run. Garrett McLeod was 2-4.

Kaysen Wildman drove in 2 runs, going 1-3. Rogan Lord had a hit and a stolen base.

The Hampden Team will play Saturday morning, July 29th at 10:30 a.m. in Augusta againg the winner of the Trenton-Franklin County game being played Friday night.

