Hampden Senior Legion Riverdogs Rally to Beat Skowhegan 7-6

The Hampden Senior Legion Riverdogs rallied, scoring 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning to beat Skowhegan 7-6 on Thursday afternoon, July 27th in the Senior Legion State Tourney taking place in Augusta.

Hampden was leading 5-3 at the end of 3 innings, before Skowhegan scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to take a 6-5 lead.

The Riverdogs had 10 hits in the game. Kam Hale, Collin Peckham andvKaysen Wildman each had 2 hits

Wildman had a double and drove in 3 runs. Peckham had a double. Bodie Bishop had a double.

Andrew Cote, Aidan Hulsey and Rogan Lord each had a single for the Riverdogs.

Wildman picked up the win for Hampden, going the distance. He allowed 11 hits and 6 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Tyler Annis was 2-4 for Skowhegan with a home run. Jackson Quinn was 3-4 with a pair of doubles. Chance Tibbetts and Austin Hay each had 2 hit.

Cooper Bardwell, and Noah McMahon each had a single.

Annis started on the mound for Skowhegan. He went 5.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 2. Bardwell came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and walked 2.