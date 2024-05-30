FInal Baseball Heal Point Standings

FInal Baseball Heal Point Standings

Getty Images

Here are the final Heal Point Standings for Baseball

With Maine going back to the 2/3 rule, the following have qualified for the playoffs. Best of luck to all the teams.

  • Class A North - Top 8
  • Class A South - Top 11
  • Class B North - Top 10
  • Class B South - Top 12
  • Class C North - Top 11
  • Class C South - Top 10
  • Class D North - Top 12
  • Class D South - Top 8

Class A North

loading...

Class A South

loading...

Class B North

loading...

Class B South

loading...

Class C North

loading...

Class C South

loading...

Class D North

loading...

Class D South

loading...

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Most famous musician born the same year as you

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Jason Kessler

Categories: High School Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket