Hawks Outlast Eagles 6-5 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks plated 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, and added 2 in the bottom of the 3rd and then hung on to beat the Ellsworth Eagles who rallied just a bit too late, winning 6-5 in Hermon on Thursday, May 25th.

Addy Waning had 2 hits, including a double, driving in a run. Molly Simcox had a triple and drove in 2 runs. Lyndsee Reed had a double and drove in 2 runs. Norra Idano, Olivia Johnston, and Ava Dean singled for the Hawks.

Idano, Makenzie Gallant and Dean each stole a base for Hermon.

Mikelle Verrill started in the circle for the Hawks. She went 5.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run. She struck out 5 and walked 2. Lyndsee Reed came on in relief, allowing 4 runs on 1 hit, striking out 2 in 1.2 innings.

For Ellsworth Sophie Lynch had 2 hits, including a triple out of the lead-off spot. Aaliyah Manning had 2 hits including a double. Jayden Sullivan had 2 singles.

Manning had 2 stolen bases, while Brooklynn Carter and Sophie Lynch each swiped 1 base.

Ellsworth is now 8-5. The Eagles travel up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 27th.

Hermon is 11-3.They play at John Bapst on Friday, May 26th at 4:30 p.m.