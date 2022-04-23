Hermon Baseball Beats Foxcroft Academy 10-2

The Hermon Hawks started the 2022 Regular Season with a 10-2 victory over the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday, April 22nd.

Matt Philips started on the mound for the Hawks and he went 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 9 and walked 1. Anthony Crisafulli came on in relief, tossing the final 2 innings, striking out 2, walking 1 and allowing a run

Donnie Poole took the ball for the Ponies, going 4.1 innings, allowing 5 runs on 2 hits. He walked 7 and struck out 2. Anthony Smith came on and pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4.

Hermon had 7 hits in the game. Johnny Kokoska, Parker Foley, Matt Philips, Danny Fowler, Chris Gage, Gavin Scripture and Chad Willis all delivered a single.

For the Ponies Gideon Topolski and Chase Higgins each had a triple. Jadon Richards was 2-3. Donnie Poole, and Anthony Smith each singled.

The Hawks are now 1-0. They are off until Thursday, April 28th when they will host Hampden Academy at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-1. They're back out there on Monday, April 25th at 4:30 when they travel Route 15 to East Corinth to take on the Central Red Devils.