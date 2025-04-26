Hermon Baseball Beats Presque Isle 4-2 and 10-0

The Hermon Hawks beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 4-2 and 10-0 in a doubleheader on Friday, April 25th in Hermon in the team's first games of the season.

Game 1

Ethan Curtis started on the mound for the Hawks and went 5.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Maddox Kinney came on and closed out the game, pitching 1.1 innings and striking out 3 of the 4 batters he faced.

Ryan Blackstone pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, going 6.0 innings and allowing 8 hits, in taking the loss. He allowed 4 runs, 4 of which were earned, striking out 8 and walking 1.

At the plate Maddox Kinney was 2-3 with a run batted in for the Hawks. . Mason Kinney was 2-3. Sam Hopkins, leading off was 1-2 with a double. Brayden Ladd and Tommy Meserve each singled.

For the Wildcats, Oliver Woollard coming off the bench was 1-1 with a double and drove in the Wildcats' 2 runs. Kason Bua and Trent Mastro each had a single.

Game 2

Mason Kinney pitched a 6-inning complete game, allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 9 and walked 3.

At the plate Mason Kinney was 1-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Cam Morrison was 2-3 with a triple and Max Hopkins was 2-2, with a double, scoring 3 runs. Maddox Kinney was 1-2 with a RBI. Tommy Meserve had a double, finishing 1-3, driving in 2 runs. Brayden Ladd, Mike Fowler and Colby Williams had singles.

Lucas Wood had the lone hit for the Wildcats.

Lane Carmichael started on the mound for Presque Isle and went 1.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. He walked 3. Dacota Dube was next in, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He walked 3. Evan Ellis pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned.

Hermon begins the season 2-0. They will play at Old Town against the Coyotes on Tuesday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle begins the season 0-2. They will host Fort Kent on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

