Hermon Beats Mattanawcook Academy 8-6 in Exhibition Softball Game

The Hermon Hawks beat the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 8-6 in an exhibition game in Hermon on Monday, April 15th.

The Hawks used 3 pitchers in the game. Braelyn Walker started in the circle pitching 3.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 4. Mikelle Verrill pitched the next 2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4. Rebecca Balmas pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Molly Simcox was 3-4 with a triple. Kenzie Gallant was 3-3 with 3 singles. Addy Waning had 2 hits, including a double. Sophie Peterson had 2 singles. Elena Walker, Norra Idano and Ava Dean each singled for Hermon.

Unfortunately Mattanawcook Academy hasn't set up a public GameChanger so we can't report on their stats.

Hermon opens the season on Friday, April 19th at Lawrence at 10 a.m.

Mattanawcook Academy will open the season on the road on Wednesday, April 17th when they play in East Corinth against Central.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.