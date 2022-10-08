Hermon Field Hockey Defeats Mattanawcook Academy 5-1

The Hermon Field Hockey Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 5-1 in Lincoln on Friday, October 7th.

Scoring for the Hawks were

Molly Simcox had 3 goals for a hat trick

Tayler Scripture had 1 goal

Grace Kelly had a goal and an assist

Delaney Carr had 2 assists

Hermon is now 11-2 with 1 game remaining in the regular season. They close out the regular season at home on Senior Recognition Day on Thursday, October 13th at 4 p.m. when they play PCHS.

Mattanawcook Academy is 0-10. They play at Orono on Saturday morning, October 8th at 9 a.m.

