Hermon Field Hockey Wins 5th in a Row – Beats Stearns 3-2

The Hermon Hawks Field Hockey Team won their 5th game in a row on Tuesday, September 27th defeating Stearns 3-2.

After scoring the winning goal in double overtime on Monday, Molly Simcox scored 2 goals on Tuesday, including the game winner. Delaney Carr had a goal for the Hawks and Grace Kelly had 2 assists!

Hermon is now 8-2. They play at Hampden Academy on Thursday, September 29th at 3:30 p.m.

Stearns is 2-8. They play at home against Orono on Tuesday, October 4th at 4 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 26- October 1st need to be received by October 3rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660