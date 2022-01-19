Hermon Girls Beat Washington Academy 59-30 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team took the long 2 hour bus drive to East Machias, coming home with a 59-30 victory over the Washington Academy Raiders on Wednesday night, January 19th.

Hermon jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with a game-high 18 points. Megan Tracy had 11 points. The Hawks were 17-26 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. Lebel had 2 3's and Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs had the other 3-pointers for Hermon

Washington Academy was led by Raenah Reynolds with 11 points, while Kelci Williams had 5 points. The Raiders were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Reynolds had 3 3-pointers, while Rachel Vose and Marissa Cates each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon is now 9-1 and will host Ellsworth on Friday night, January 21st at 7 p.m.

Washington Academy is 6-5 and travels to Thorndike on Saturday, January 22nd to play the Mount View Mustangs.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Girls1318141459
Washington Academy Girls25111230

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs310100
3Allie Cameron000000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett633000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel1864246
12Sydney Gallop200023
13Charlotte Caron310100
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto733012
23Megan Tracy11330510
32Elizabeth Wyman922055
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS59191541726

Washington Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Grace Gray200025
10Savannah Crowley000000
11Rachel Vose310100
12Kate Taylor422000
13Kaitlyn Smith000000
14Sarah Moulton000000
15Marissa Cates310102
20Carlotta Eckererribar211000
21Raeanah Reynolds1141300
23Addie Williams000000
24Kelci Williams522011
25Izzy Crowley000001
TOTALS30116539
