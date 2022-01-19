Hermon Girls Beat Washington Academy 59-30 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team took the long 2 hour bus drive to East Machias, coming home with a 59-30 victory over the Washington Academy Raiders on Wednesday night, January 19th.

Hermon jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with a game-high 18 points. Megan Tracy had 11 points. The Hawks were 17-26 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. Lebel had 2 3's and Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs had the other 3-pointers for Hermon

Washington Academy was led by Raenah Reynolds with 11 points, while Kelci Williams had 5 points. The Raiders were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Reynolds had 3 3-pointers, while Rachel Vose and Marissa Cates each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon is now 9-1 and will host Ellsworth on Friday night, January 21st at 7 p.m.

Washington Academy is 6-5 and travels to Thorndike on Saturday, January 22nd to play the Mount View Mustangs.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 13 18 14 14 59 Washington Academy Girls 2 5 11 12 30

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 6 3 3 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 18 6 4 2 4 6 12 Sydney Gallop 2 0 0 0 2 3 13 Charlotte Caron 3 1 0 1 0 0 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 7 3 3 0 1 2 23 Megan Tracy 11 3 3 0 5 10 32 Elizabeth Wyman 9 2 2 0 5 5 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 19 15 4 17 26

Washington Academy