Hermon Hawks Beat Foxcroft Academy Ponies 9-5

The Hermon Hawks beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 9-5 in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday, May 5th. Hermon scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning and 3 in the 4th inning to lead 8-3 after 6 innings.

Anthony Crisafulli picked up the win for the Hawks. He went 7.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Tommy Meserve was 2-3 batting lead-off for the Hawks, driving in 2 runs, and walking once. Gavin Scripture, Max Hopkins, Danny Fowler, Bryan White and Toby Doyon each singled.

Donnie Poole started on the mound for Foxcroft Academy. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 5. Lucas Sands went 3.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Calvin Landry retired the final 2 batters, allowing a hit and striking out 1.

Caden Crocker was 3-4 leading off for Foxcroft Academy. Sands, Poole, Silas Topolski and Jack Day all had a single.

Crocker wore out the basepaths, with 7 stolen bases. He was caught stealing 1 time.

Hermon is now 3-2. They will host the Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 2-3. They will host the MDI Trojans on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

