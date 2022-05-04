Hermon Hawks Defeat Old Town 7-5

Hermon's Matt Philips broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the 6th inning with a 3-run homer to lead the Hermon Hawks to a 7-5 win over the Old Town Coyote's Baseball Team in Old Town on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Phillips was on the mound for the Hawks, and went 6.2 innings. He allowed 8 hits and 5 runs, 4 earned, striking out 10 and walking 1. Chad Willis picked upt the save, getting the final batter out.

Peyton Vose started on the mound for the Coyotes. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 7. Jordan Craft took the loss, allowing the 1 hit and 3 runs in 3 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Vose helped himself at the plate going 2-2 with a pair of doubles and driving in a run. Brother Preston Vose also had a double and drove in 2 runs. Gabe Gifford was 1-3 from the lead-off spot. Brendan Mahaney was 2-4.

Chris Gage had a double driving in 2 runs for the Hawks. Brady Theriault, Parker Foley, and Johnny Kokoska singled for Hermon.

Hermon is now 4-0. They will host unbeaten Ellsworth on Thursday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 0-4. They will host Orono on Friday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)