The Hermon Softball Team beat Ellsworth 14-3 in Ellsworth on Thursday, May 15th.

Braelyn Wilcox pitched a complete game for the Hawks. She allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 4.

Wilcox helped herself at the plate, going 3-4 with a double and triple and drove in 3 runs.

Mikelle Verrill was 3-5 driving in 2 runs. Molly Simcox was 2-2 with a double, driving in a run. Hannah Waning was 2-3 driving in a run. Kenzie Gallant was 2-4. MK Tracy had a double. Addy Waning, Rebecca Balmas and Olivia Johnson each had a single

Hermon was 1-5 in stolen bases.

Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth She went 4.0 innings allowing 11 hits and 9 runs, 8 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 3. Kaylee Bagley pitched the final 3 innings allowing 5 hit and 5 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 2.

Jayden Sullivan had 2 singles for Ellsworth. Cameron Clough, Mya Schildroth and Maddy Damon each had a single for the Eagles.

Hermon is now 7-1 on the season. They will host Brewer on Monday, May 19th at 4:30

Ellsworth is 3-5. They will play a doubleheader at home against Presque Isle on Saturday, May 17th with games at 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

