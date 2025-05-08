The Hermon Hawks nipped the Old Town Coyotes 3-2 in Old Town on Thursday afternoon, May 8th

The Hawks outhit Old Town 8-4.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for Hermon, picking up the win. She pitched 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits, and 2 runs, both unearned. She struck out 9 and walked 4. Katie Fowler picked up the save, pitching the finals 2.0 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Wilcox helped herself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double. Kenzie Gallant was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Sophie Peterson had a double. Kenzie Fowler , Addy Waning, and Mikelle Verrill each had a single.

Arabel Milligan took the loss for Old Town. She went 4.0 innings allowing 2 runs, walking 3. Haley Sirois pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Natalie Fournier had 2 hits for the Coyotes. Sirois and Lindsay Mockler each had a hit.

Hermon is now 5-1. They will play at MDI on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 2-3. They will host Orono on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

