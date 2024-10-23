High School Field Hockey Scores – October 22

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 22nd

Falmouth 3 Windham 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 Orono 0

Oceanside 3 Mount View 2

Old Town 6 Mattanawcook Academy 0

You can vote for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, October 24th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

