High School Field Hockey Scores – September 18

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 18th.

Biddeford 7 Scarborough 0

Cheverus 7 Falmouth 0

Cony 5 Gardiner 3

Foxcroft Academy 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Hall-Dale 6 Boothbay 0

Lisbon 1 Oak Hill 0

MCI 2 Erskine Academy 1

Marshwood 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Massabesic 4 Kennebunk 2

Spruce Mountain 3 Dirigo 2

Windham 7 Portland 0

