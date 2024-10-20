High School Football Scores – Saturday October 19

Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 19th. This concludes Week 7 of the Schedule!

Greely 30 Mt. Ararat 26

Hampden Academy 28 Brewer 22

Medomak Valley 2 Lisbon 0 (Forfeit)

Nokomis 39 Skowhegan 21

Oak Hill 41 York 34

Portland 14 Thornton Academy 0

Stearns 64 Valley 0

Traip 48 Mount View 6

Winslow 48 Belfast 6

